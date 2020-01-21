Boston Private Financial (BPFH) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 22nd. Analysts expect Boston Private Financial to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Boston Private Financial had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $81.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect Boston Private Financial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BPFH opened at $12.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Boston Private Financial has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $12.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.14.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th.

In other news, EVP W. Timothy Macdonald sold 20,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $231,142.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,823.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Private Financial Company Profile

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio