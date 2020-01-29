Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, a growth of 18.9% from the December 31st total of 1,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 466,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPFH opened at $11.74 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.49. Boston Private Financial has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $13.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $989.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Boston Private Financial had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 19.66%. The firm had revenue of $82.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Boston Private Financial will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Boston Private Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Boston Private Financial by 47.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,807 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Boston Private Financial by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 129,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of Boston Private Financial during the third quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Private Financial during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Private Financial by 22.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BPFH. ValuEngine upgraded Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut Boston Private Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Boston Private Financial Company Profile

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

