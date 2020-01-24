Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Strong Earnings

Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $12.38 and last traded at $12.34, with a volume of 53036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.17.

The bank reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Boston Private Financial had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 19.66%. The business had revenue of $82.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Boston Private Financial’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BPFH shares. BidaskClub raised Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine lowered Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

In related news, EVP W. Timothy Macdonald sold 20,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $231,142.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,823.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BPFH. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Boston Private Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in Boston Private Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Boston Private Financial by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,807 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Boston Private Financial by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,264 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new stake in Boston Private Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. Institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Boston Private Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:BPFH)

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

