Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BPFH. BidaskClub raised shares of Boston Private Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boston Private Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

BPFH opened at $11.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $989.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.49. Boston Private Financial has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $13.08.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $82.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.60 million. Boston Private Financial had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 10.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Private Financial will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Boston Private Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BPFH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boston Private Financial by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,287,940 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,105,000 after purchasing an additional 75,868 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Boston Private Financial by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,634,578 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,729,000 after acquiring an additional 34,514 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in Boston Private Financial by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,518,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,699,000 after acquiring an additional 631,500 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Private Financial by 3,367.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 796,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,280,000 after buying an additional 773,275 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Private Financial during the second quarter valued at about $4,991,000. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Boston Private Financial

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

