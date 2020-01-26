Boston Properties (BXP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 28th. Analysts expect Boston Properties to post earnings of $1.85 per share for the quarter. Boston Properties has set its Q4 guidance at $1.84-1.86 EPS and its FY19 guidance at $6.98-7.00 EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Boston Properties had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $743.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Boston Properties to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BXP opened at $142.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $137.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.97. Boston Properties has a 52 week low of $121.52 and a 52 week high of $142.24. The company has a market capitalization of $21.98 billion, a PE ratio of 42.39, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 3.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from Boston Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is presently 62.22%.

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 96,802 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.28, for a total value of $13,482,582.56. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 27,216 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.02, for a total transaction of $3,756,352.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,983,212.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,245 shares of company stock valued at $21,132,052 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Boston Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $134.00 target price (up from $131.00) on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Boston Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.58.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

