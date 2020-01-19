Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $9.41 Per Share

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Boston Properties in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Lewis expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $9.41 per share for the year. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BXP. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank raised Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Boston Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Boston Properties from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $134.00 price target (up previously from $131.00) on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.58.

Boston Properties stock opened at $139.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $136.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.86. Boston Properties has a 12 month low of $119.24 and a 12 month high of $140.73.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $743.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.74 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 18.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Boston Properties by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its position in Boston Properties by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 4,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Boston Properties by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Boston Properties by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 96,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.28, for a total value of $13,482,582.56. Also, EVP Bryan J. Koop sold 9,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total value of $1,331,588.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 585 shares in the company, valued at $80,765.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 152,245 shares of company stock worth $21,132,052. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This is a positive change from Boston Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.22%.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

