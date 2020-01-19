Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Getting Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Report Finds

Media coverage about Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Boston Properties earned a media sentiment score of 1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the real estate investment trust an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Boston Properties' analysis:

BXP stock opened at $139.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.86. Boston Properties has a 12-month low of $119.24 and a 12-month high of $140.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.65.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $743.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.74 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 18.20%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Boston Properties will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a positive change from Boston Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.22%.

BXP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Boston Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Boston Properties from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $134.00 target price (up from $131.00) on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Boston Properties from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $149.00 target price on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Sunday, October 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.58.

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 96,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.28, for a total transaction of $13,482,582.56. Also, EVP Bryan J. Koop sold 9,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total value of $1,331,588.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 585 shares in the company, valued at $80,765.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 152,245 shares of company stock worth $21,132,052. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

