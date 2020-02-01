Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Price Target Raised to $157.00 at Robert W. Baird

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) had its target price lifted by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $152.00 to $157.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.52% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BXP. ValuEngine upgraded Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Boston Properties from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Boston Properties from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective (up previously from $131.00) on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Sunday, October 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.86.

Shares of BXP stock opened at $143.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 3.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $137.70 and a 200-day moving average of $133.31. Boston Properties has a one year low of $124.58 and a one year high of $144.34. The company has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.94). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 17.62%. The firm had revenue of $706.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Boston Properties will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Peter D. Johnston sold 18,582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.85, for a total transaction of $2,561,528.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan J. Koop sold 9,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total value of $1,331,588.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,765.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 152,245 shares of company stock valued at $21,132,052. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 184,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,995,000 after acquiring an additional 28,723 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Boston Properties by 1.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 311,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 2.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 737,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,591,000 after purchasing an additional 20,593 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 258,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,481,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 230.7% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 73,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,520,000 after purchasing an additional 51,613 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

