Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.94 EPS

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.94), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $706.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.15 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 18.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS.

Boston Properties stock traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $142.37. 11,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,994. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.15. Boston Properties has a twelve month low of $124.13 and a twelve month high of $142.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a PE ratio of 42.52, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is an increase from Boston Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.22%.

In other news, EVP Peter D. Johnston sold 18,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.85, for a total transaction of $2,561,528.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan J. Koop sold 9,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total transaction of $1,331,588.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,765.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 152,245 shares of company stock valued at $21,132,052. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BXP. ValuEngine raised Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank raised Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Boston Properties from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $134.00 target price (up from $131.00) on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.58.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

