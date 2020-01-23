Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) SVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss Sells 23,077 Shares

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) SVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 23,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $1,015,388.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 123,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,436,684. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

BSX opened at $44.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.45. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $34.35 and a 12-month high of $46.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $61.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.21, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.78.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut Boston Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine cut Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.62.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Boston Scientific by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Boston Scientific by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Boston Scientific by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,338 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Boston Scientific by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,926 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Boston Scientific by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,748 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

