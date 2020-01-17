Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Earns Buy Rating from Cowen

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Cowen in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $52.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.37% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Stephens set a $48.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.62.

NYSE:BSX opened at $43.20 on Wednesday. Boston Scientific has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $46.62. The firm has a market cap of $59.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Williamson Scott purchased 250,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.12 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Also, SVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 4,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $184,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 195,751 shares of company stock worth $8,680,501. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,748,652 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $590,917,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039,311 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,228,058 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $497,559,000 after purchasing an additional 623,179 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 116.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,545,382 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $410,261,000 after purchasing an additional 5,131,591 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 5,664.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,797,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $378,122,000 after purchasing an additional 8,645,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,065,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $287,502,000 after purchasing an additional 494,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

