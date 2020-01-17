Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Shares Gap Down to $42.66

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $42.91, but opened at $42.66. Boston Scientific shares last traded at $42.46, with a volume of 429,917 shares.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens set a $48.00 price objective on Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered Boston Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine lowered Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.62.

The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $59.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.41.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $210,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,201 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,902.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Williamson Scott acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.12 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 195,751 shares of company stock valued at $8,680,501. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,748,652 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $590,917,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039,311 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,228,058 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $497,559,000 after acquiring an additional 623,179 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 116.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,545,382 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $410,261,000 after acquiring an additional 5,131,591 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 5,664.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,797,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $378,122,000 after acquiring an additional 8,645,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,065,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $287,502,000 after acquiring an additional 494,213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile (NYSE:BSX)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing