Bottomline Technologies (EPAY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect Bottomline Technologies to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. Bottomline Technologies had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 2.10%. The firm had revenue of $108.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Bottomline Technologies to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ EPAY opened at $54.84 on Tuesday. Bottomline Technologies has a 1-year low of $37.04 and a 1-year high of $55.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.38 and a 200-day moving average of $45.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 105.77 and a beta of 1.10.

In other news, Director Ken D’amato sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $250,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Benjamin E. Robinson III sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.52, for a total value of $118,800.00. Insiders have sold a total of 14,536 shares of company stock valued at $711,310 in the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EPAY. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub lowered Bottomline Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. ValuEngine lowered Bottomline Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. William Blair lowered Bottomline Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Bottomline Technologies from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.25.

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

