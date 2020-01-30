Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after BidaskClub upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. The company traded as high as $56.79 and last traded at $56.79, with a volume of 24531 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.84.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine cut Bottomline Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Bottomline Technologies from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. William Blair cut Bottomline Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bottomline Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.75.

In other news, Director Ken D’amato sold 5,000 shares of Bottomline Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $250,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $751,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Benjamin E. Robinson III sold 2,500 shares of Bottomline Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.52, for a total value of $118,800.00. Insiders sold a total of 14,536 shares of company stock valued at $711,310 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPAY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Bottomline Technologies by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,965,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $263,918,000 after purchasing an additional 162,367 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Bottomline Technologies by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,472,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,860,000 after buying an additional 35,714 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Bottomline Technologies by 0.9% during the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 759,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,870,000 after buying an additional 6,716 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc increased its position in Bottomline Technologies by 8.1% during the third quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 616,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,261,000 after buying an additional 46,150 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Bottomline Technologies by 20.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 560,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,070,000 after buying an additional 93,952 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 257.19 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $108.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.98 million. Bottomline Technologies had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 2.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Bottomline Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

