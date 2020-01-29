Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) Price Target Increased to $66.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on EPAY. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. William Blair downgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.75.

Shares of EPAY stock opened at $56.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 257.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.37. Bottomline Technologies has a one year low of $37.04 and a one year high of $57.19.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $108.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.98 million. Bottomline Technologies had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John Francis Kelly sold 2,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total transaction of $119,133.72. Also, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 4,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.55, for a total transaction of $222,875.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 167,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,292,638.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,536 shares of company stock worth $711,310. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Bottomline Technologies by 42.8% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Bottomline Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Bottomline Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Bottomline Technologies by 65.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Bottomline Technologies by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bottomline Technologies

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

