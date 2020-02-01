Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) PT Raised to

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) had its target price upped by Craig Hallum from to in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

EPAY has been the subject of several other research reports. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and issued a $57.50 price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Bottomline Technologies from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Bottomline Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Bottomline Technologies from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bottomline Technologies from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bottomline Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.92.

Shares of EPAY stock traded down $3.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 962,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,792. Bottomline Technologies has a 52-week low of $37.04 and a 52-week high of $57.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 243.65 and a beta of 1.10.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Bottomline Technologies had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 2.10%. The firm had revenue of $111.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 4,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.55, for a total transaction of $222,875.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 167,359 shares in the company, valued at $8,292,638.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ken D’amato sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $250,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,536 shares of company stock valued at $711,310. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPAY. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bottomline Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $16,045,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Bottomline Technologies by 2,125.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 234,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,240,000 after purchasing an additional 224,287 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Bottomline Technologies by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,965,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $263,918,000 after purchasing an additional 162,367 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Bottomline Technologies by 359.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,854,000 after purchasing an additional 138,909 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Bottomline Technologies by 20.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 560,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,070,000 after purchasing an additional 93,952 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Bottomline Technologies Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?