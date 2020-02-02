Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) shares traded down 5.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $50.71 and last traded at $53.60, 947,420 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 255% from the average session volume of 266,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.98.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Bottomline Technologies from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Bottomline Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Bottomline Technologies from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Bottomline Technologies from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Bottomline Technologies from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.92.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 243.65 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.95 and a 200-day moving average of $45.56.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $111.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.05 million. Bottomline Technologies had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 2.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bottomline Technologies news, insider John Francis Kelly sold 2,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total transaction of $119,133.72. Also, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 4,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.55, for a total transaction of $222,875.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 167,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,292,638.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,536 shares of company stock valued at $711,310. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pembroke Management LTD increased its holdings in Bottomline Technologies by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 172,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,234,000 after buying an additional 61,873 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Bottomline Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Bottomline Technologies by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Bottomline Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Bottomline Technologies by 2,125.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 234,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,240,000 after buying an additional 224,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Bottomline Technologies Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

