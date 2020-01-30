Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BOUYF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bouygues from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays raised shares of Bouygues from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Shares of BOUYF opened at $40.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $77.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 2.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.15. Bouygues has a fifty-two week low of $33.84 and a fifty-two week high of $43.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.29 billion for the quarter. Bouygues had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 13.15%.

About Bouygues

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, and operates structures and facilities; develops residential, office building, retail, and neighborhood projects; constructs and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics and commercial hubs, external works and amenities, reserved-lane public transport facilities, leisure facilities, and environmental amenities, as well as undertakes civil engineering activities; and produces and recycles construction materials.

