Bowl America Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:BWL.A) Short Interest Up 166.7% in January

Bowl America Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:BWL.A) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 166.7% from the December 31st total of 300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of BWL.A stock opened at $14.93 on Tuesday. Bowl America has a 1 year low of $13.97 and a 1 year high of $17.48.

Bowl America (NYSEAMERICAN:BWL.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.13 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is an increase from Bowl America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%.

Bowl America Company Profile

Bowl America Incorporated is engaged in the entertainment business. The Company is engaged in the operation of bowling centers, with food and beverage service in each center. As of July 3, 2016, the Company and its subsidiaries operated 18 bowling centers, including 10 centers located in metropolitan Washington, District of Columbia; one center in metropolitan Baltimore, Maryland; four centers in metropolitan Richmond, Virginia, and three centers in metropolitan Jacksonville, Florida.

