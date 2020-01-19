Bowman Angela R. Hicks Sells 10,000 Shares of ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) Stock

ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total transaction of $92,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 411,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,794,259.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

ANGI Homeservices stock opened at $9.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. ANGI Homeservices Inc has a 1 year low of $6.39 and a 1 year high of $18.62. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 66.14 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.90.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. ANGI Homeservices had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $357.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that ANGI Homeservices Inc will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in ANGI Homeservices by 171,900.0% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 8,595 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in ANGI Homeservices by 341.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 590,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after purchasing an additional 456,932 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ANGI Homeservices during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,608,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in ANGI Homeservices by 126.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 13,381 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in ANGI Homeservices during the 3rd quarter valued at about $969,000. Institutional investors own 15.23% of the company’s stock.

ANGI has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.38.

ANGI Homeservices Company Profile

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting millions of homeowners with home service professionals in North America and Europe. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals.

Read More: Market Perform