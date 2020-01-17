Boxlight Corp (NASDAQ:BOXL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $11.35 Million

Analysts expect Boxlight Corp (NASDAQ:BOXL) to announce $11.35 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Boxlight’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $11.09 million. Boxlight posted sales of $11.99 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boxlight will report full year sales of $39.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $38.80 million to $39.31 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $45.04 million, with estimates ranging from $43.07 million to $47.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Boxlight.

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $11.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.81 million. Boxlight had a negative net margin of 16.98% and a negative return on equity of 93.01%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BOXL. ValuEngine upgraded Boxlight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. National Securities began coverage on Boxlight in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boxlight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Boxlight in a research report on Sunday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.08.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOXL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boxlight by 319.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 8,883 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boxlight by 188.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 371,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 242,393 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boxlight in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boxlight in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BOXL traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $1.35. 454,896 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,291. The company has a market capitalization of $14.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 5.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.97. Boxlight has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $4.56.

Boxlight Company Profile

Boxlight Corporation, an education technology company, develops, sells, and services interactive classroom solutions for the education market worldwide. The company provides a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems.

