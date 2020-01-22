Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Price Target Raised to $37.00

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BYD. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Boyd Gaming from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boyd Gaming from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.11.

Shares of BYD stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $28.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,235. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.01. Boyd Gaming has a 1 year low of $21.76 and a 1 year high of $31.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $819.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Boyd Gaming’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.05%.

In other news, VP Brian A. Larson sold 32,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total transaction of $925,940.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,533.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ted Bogich sold 19,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $526,884.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,703 shares in the company, valued at $2,873,007.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,311 shares of company stock valued at $3,002,217 over the last three months. 29.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYD. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Miles Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 4th quarter worth $247,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth $235,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the second quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 12.3% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

