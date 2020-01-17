Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD) Given a C$215.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD) has been given a C$215.00 price objective by investment analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 2.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BYD. AltaCorp Capital cut Boyd Group Income Fund from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. TD Securities cut Boyd Group Income Fund from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$215.00 to C$225.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of TSE:BYD opened at C$219.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.93. Boyd Group Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of C$201.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$220.00.

Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C$1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.21 by C($0.11). The firm had revenue of C$566.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$562.93 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Boyd Group Income Fund will post 4.4799999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Featured Article: How does quantitative easing work?