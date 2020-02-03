BP (BP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

BP (NYSE:BP) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Shares of NYSE BP opened at $36.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $122.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. BP has a 1-year low of $35.73 and a 1-year high of $45.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.12 and its 200-day moving average is $38.03.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BP shares. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Argus lowered BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on BP in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BP has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.05.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading