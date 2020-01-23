BP (LON:BP) Earns “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

BP (LON:BP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a GBX 570 ($7.50) target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.45% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BP. Berenberg Bank cut BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 590 ($7.76) to GBX 560 ($7.37) in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on BP from GBX 580 ($7.63) to GBX 605 ($7.96) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on BP from GBX 730 ($9.60) to GBX 750 ($9.87) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.23) price target on shares of BP in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.55) price target on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BP currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 615.63 ($8.10).

Shares of LON:BP opened at GBX 481.22 ($6.33) on Tuesday. BP has a 12 month low of GBX 4.69 ($0.06) and a 12 month high of GBX 583.40 ($7.67). The stock has a market cap of $97.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 483.71 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 503.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.50, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

In other news, insider Brian Gilvary bought 65 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 492 ($6.47) per share, with a total value of £319.80 ($420.68). Insiders acquired 193 shares of company stock worth $94,662 in the last ninety days.

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

