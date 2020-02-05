BP (LON:BP) Receives Buy Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of BP (LON:BP) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a GBX 550 ($7.23) price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank dropped their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 620 ($8.16) to GBX 600 ($7.89) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 590 ($7.76) price objective on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 580 ($7.63) to GBX 605 ($7.96) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of BP in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 650 ($8.55) to GBX 610 ($8.02) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 613.13 ($8.07).

LON:BP traded up GBX 18.85 ($0.25) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 471.55 ($6.20). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,512,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,510,000. BP has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4.69 ($0.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 583.40 ($7.67). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 484.77 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 498.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.50, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $95.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.15.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from BP’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.78%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.32%.

In other BP news, insider Brian Gilvary bought 65 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 471 ($6.20) per share, for a total transaction of £306.15 ($402.72). Insiders have bought a total of 193 shares of company stock worth $94,662 in the last quarter.

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

