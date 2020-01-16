BP (LON:BP) Receives “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

BP (LON:BP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BP. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.55) price objective on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Main First Bank assumed coverage on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a GBX 620 ($8.16) price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 730 ($9.60) to GBX 750 ($9.87) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.55) price objective on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 615.63 ($8.10).

Shares of BP stock traded up GBX 2.45 ($0.03) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 497.65 ($6.55). The company had a trading volume of 16,217,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,510,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 482.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 505.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27. BP has a 52 week low of GBX 4.69 ($0.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 583.40 ($7.67).

In other BP news, insider Brian Gilvary purchased 63 shares of BP stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 509 ($6.70) per share, for a total transaction of £320.67 ($421.82). Insiders have acquired 193 shares of company stock worth $94,662 over the last quarter.

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

