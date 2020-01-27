BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.35 Per Share

BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a dividend of 0.347 per share on Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th. This is an increase from BP Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

BP Midstream Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 81.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect BP Midstream Partners to earn $1.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.39 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 92.7%.

NYSE BPMP opened at $15.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 8.90 and a current ratio of 8.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.74 and its 200 day moving average is $15.16. BP Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.35.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. BP Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 72.31% and a net margin of 128.52%. The business had revenue of $34.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BP Midstream Partners will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BPMP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BP Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.25.

About BP Midstream Partners

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns an onshore crude oil pipeline system, onshore refined products pipeline system, onshore diluent pipeline system, refined product terminalling system, and offshore natural gas pipeline system, as well as interests in five offshore crude oil pipeline systems.

