BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BP Midstream Partners LP is a master limited partnership. It owns, acquires, operates and develops pipelines and other midstream assets. The Company provides crude oil, natural gas and refined products. It offers an onshore crude oil, refined, and diluent pipeline systems. BP Midstream Partners LP is based in Houston, Texas. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of BP Midstream Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. BP Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.25.

BP Midstream Partners stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.63. 27,970 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,249. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 8.90 and a quick ratio of 8.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.62. BP Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $17.35.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $34.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.15 million. BP Midstream Partners had a net margin of 128.52% and a return on equity of 72.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BP Midstream Partners will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.347 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th. This is a boost from BP Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. BP Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 105.51%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BPMP. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 246.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 78,360 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 365,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,658,000 after buying an additional 16,672 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 201.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 243,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after buying an additional 162,567 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 156,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after buying an additional 4,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 547,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,472,000 after buying an additional 8,462 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.11% of the company’s stock.

BP Midstream Partners Company Profile

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns an onshore crude oil pipeline system, onshore refined products pipeline system, onshore diluent pipeline system, refined product terminalling system, and offshore natural gas pipeline system, as well as interests in five offshore crude oil pipeline systems.

