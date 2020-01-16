BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) Trading 1.1% Higher

Shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) traded up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.20 and last traded at $9.16, 624,571 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 68% from the average session volume of 372,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.06.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.10 and its 200-day moving average is $8.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.80 and a beta of -0.21.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The oil and gas company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.16 million during the quarter. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust had a net margin of 98.37% and a return on equity of 8,970.12%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a $0.424 dividend. This is a boost from BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BPT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 152.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 168,744 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 101,914 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:BPT)

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust operates as a grantor trust in the United States. The company holds overriding royalty interest comprising a non-operational interest in minerals in the Prudhoe Bay oil field located on the North Slope of Alaska. The Prudhoe Bay field extends approximately 12 miles by 27 miles and contains approximately 150,000 gross productive acres.

