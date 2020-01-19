BQE Water (CVE:BQE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $9.00

BQE Water Inc (CVE:BQE) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$9.00 and last traded at C$9.00, with a volume of 334 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$8.75.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.67. The stock has a market cap of $9.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

BQE Water (CVE:BQE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported C$0.70 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$2.33 million during the quarter.

BQE Water Company Profile (CVE:BQE)

BQE Water Inc, a water treatment company, provides wastewater treatment services to the mining and metallurgical industry in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Chile, China, and internationally. The company offers water treatment solutions for mine drainage, run-off, waste rock seepage, tailings water, groundwater, and lime plant influent and/or effluent streams for treating metals, sulphate, selenium, and cyanide in the mining sector; smelting and refining services for treating metals and sulphate; and hydrometallurgy services for the treatment of metals, cyanide, and acids.

Featured Article: Forex