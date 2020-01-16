Brady (NYSE:BRC) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Wells Fargo & Co

Brady (NYSE:BRC) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $50.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 11.94% from the company’s previous close.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

BRC has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Northcoast Research cut Brady from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.33.

Shares of BRC stock opened at $56.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.33 and a 200-day moving average of $53.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Brady has a 1-year low of $43.19 and a 1-year high of $59.11.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.67 million. Brady had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 11.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brady will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO J Michael Nauman sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $182,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,534 shares in the company, valued at $6,133,904. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Bentley Curran sold 13,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $802,110.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,329,821.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,187 shares of company stock valued at $2,421,400 in the last ninety days. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Brady by 36.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 24,270 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Brady by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 4,392 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Brady by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 640,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,611,000 after buying an additional 18,611 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Brady by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 152,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,523,000 after buying an additional 10,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of Brady by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 32,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after buying an additional 4,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

Featured Story: What is the float in trading stocks?