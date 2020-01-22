Brandon B. Boze Buys 83,924 Shares of Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) Stock

Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) Director Brandon B. Boze bought 83,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.93 per share, with a total value of $1,756,529.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:TRN opened at $20.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.70. Trinity Industries Inc has a 52-week low of $16.03 and a 52-week high of $26.63.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $813.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.80 million. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trinity Industries Inc will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. This is a positive change from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut Trinity Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Trinity Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Buckingham Research set a $18.00 target price on Trinity Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised Trinity Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Trinity Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Trinity Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 48,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 6.2% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 3.4% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 23,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 12.9% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 10,792 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

