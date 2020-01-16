Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Mizuho

Mizuho lowered shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $16.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

BDN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays set a $19.00 price objective on Brandywine Realty Trust and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.70.

Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.76. 1,224,055 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,842,223. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $16.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.45 and a 200-day moving average of $14.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $145.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.24 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 24.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 55.47%.

In other news, CEO Gerard H. Sweeney sold 115,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $1,763,769.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tom Wirth sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $87,210.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 180,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,747,772. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 95.9% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 4,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.81% of the company’s stock.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 181 properties and 24.8 million square feet as of December 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.

