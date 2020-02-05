Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Research Coverage Started at Mizuho

Mizuho started coverage on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $16.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Brandywine Realty Trust currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.92.

BDN stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,545,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,233,052. Brandywine Realty Trust has a one year low of $14.03 and a one year high of $16.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.96.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.28). Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.95% and a net margin of 5.82%. The firm had revenue of $147.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 7th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.15%.

In other news, CEO Gerard H. Sweeney sold 10,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $156,054.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,319,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,454,606. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William D. Redd sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total transaction of $227,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,187.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,437 shares of company stock valued at $2,277,357 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDN. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,699,000. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 2,298.4% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 410,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,214,000 after buying an additional 393,033 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 1,534,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,163,000 after buying an additional 200,723 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,217,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,439,000 after buying an additional 124,709 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,164,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,641,000 after buying an additional 106,493 shares during the period. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 181 properties and 24.8 million square feet as of December 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.

See Also: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?