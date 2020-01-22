BRASILAGRO COMP/S (NYSE:LND) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Shares of BRASILAGRO COMP/S (NYSE:LND) were down 1.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.64 and last traded at $4.69, approximately 4,301 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 2,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.77.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of BRASILAGRO COMP/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th.

The stock has a market cap of $266.80 million, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.27.

BRASILAGRO COMP/S (NYSE:LND) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $55.97 million during the quarter. BRASILAGRO COMP/S had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 8.89%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BRASILAGRO COMP/S stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in BRASILAGRO COMP/S (NYSE:LND) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 205,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.36% of BRASILAGRO COMP/S as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

BRASILAGRO COMP/S Company Profile (NYSE:LND)

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas engages in the acquisition, development, operation, and sale of rural properties suitable for agricultural activities in Brazil. The company operates through five segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, Cattle Raising, and Other. It is involved in the cultivation of soybean, corn, sorghum, and cotton, as well as sugarcane; and production and sale of beef calves after weaning.

Featured Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?