Braveheart Resources (CVE:BHT) Trading 8.3% Higher

Braveheart Resources Inc (CVE:BHT) was up 8.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13, approximately 10,000 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 147,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The stock has a market cap of $14.36 million and a P/E ratio of -2.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 341.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.15.

About Braveheart Resources (CVE:BHT)

Braveheart Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, locates, acquires, and explores for precious metals in primarily in British Colombia, Canada. The company explores for silver and gold deposits. Its principal project is the Big Strike project, including the Alpine mine property covering an area of 10,141 hectares of land package located in the West Kootenay mining district of British Columbia.

