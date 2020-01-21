Breedon Group (LON:BREE) Price Target Raised to GBX 92 at Barclays

Breedon Group (LON:BREE) had its target price boosted by Barclays from GBX 78 ($1.03) to GBX 92 ($1.21) in a research report released on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Breedon Group from GBX 85 ($1.12) to GBX 105 ($1.38) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Breedon Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 76 ($1.00) target price on shares of Breedon Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Davy Research upgraded Breedon Group to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 76 ($1.00) target price on shares of Breedon Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 87.25 ($1.15).

Shares of BREE opened at GBX 89.30 ($1.17) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.56, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 80.77 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 67.92. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion and a PE ratio of 20.77. Breedon Group has a one year low of GBX 56 ($0.74) and a one year high of GBX 90.40 ($1.19).

Breedon Group Company Profile

Breedon Group plc, formerly Breedon Aggregates Limited, is an independent construction materials company. The Company’s operations include a cement plant, two cementitious import terminals, approximately 60 quarries, over 30 asphalt plants, over 200 ready-mixed concrete plants and three concrete products plants.

