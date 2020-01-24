Breedon Group (LON:BREE) Sets New 12-Month High Following Insider Buying Activity

Breedon Group PLC (LON:BREE) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as GBX 91 ($1.20) and last traded at GBX 91 ($1.20), with a volume of 488748 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 89.40 ($1.18).

Specifically, insider Clive Watson purchased 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 90 ($1.18) per share, with a total value of £33,750 ($44,396.21).

BREE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Breedon Group from GBX 85 ($1.12) to GBX 105 ($1.38) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Breedon Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Davy Research raised Breedon Group to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 76 ($1.00) price target on shares of Breedon Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Breedon Group from GBX 78 ($1.03) to GBX 92 ($1.21) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 87.25 ($1.15).

The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 82.19 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 68.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.44.

About Breedon Group (LON:BREE)

Breedon Group plc, formerly Breedon Aggregates Limited, is an independent construction materials company. The Company’s operations include a cement plant, two cementitious import terminals, approximately 60 quarries, over 30 asphalt plants, over 200 ready-mixed concrete plants and three concrete products plants.

