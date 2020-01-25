Brenntag AG (FRA:BNR) Receives €51.87 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Brenntag AG (FRA:BNR) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €51.87 ($60.31).

Several brokerages recently commented on BNR. Kepler Capital Markets set a €55.00 ($63.95) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($63.95) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €56.00 ($65.12) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DZ Bank set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

BNR stock traded up €1.14 ($1.33) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €48.73 ($56.66). 353,364 shares of the stock traded hands. Brenntag has a 1 year low of €43.06 ($50.07) and a 1 year high of €56.25 ($65.41). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €48.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is €45.87.

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag AG, a chemical distribution company, purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company also provides value added services. It serves customers in various end-market industries, such as adhesives, paints, oil and gas, food, water treatment, personal care, and pharmaceuticals.

