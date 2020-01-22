Brenntag (FRA:BNR) PT Set at €50.00 by Baader Bank

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) has been assigned a €50.00 ($58.14) target price by equities research analysts at Baader Bank in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BNR. Deutsche Bank set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. HSBC set a €58.50 ($68.02) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bankhaus Lampe set a €54.00 ($62.79) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €54.50 ($63.37) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($63.95) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Brenntag presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €51.87 ($60.31).

Shares of FRA BNR opened at €49.02 ($57.00) on Monday. Brenntag has a 1-year low of €43.06 ($50.07) and a 1-year high of €56.25 ($65.41). The company has a fifty day moving average price of €48.81 and a 200 day moving average price of €45.81.

About Brenntag

Brenntag AG, a chemical distribution company, purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company also provides value added services. It serves customers in various end-market industries, such as adhesives, paints, oil and gas, food, water treatment, personal care, and pharmaceuticals.

