Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank

DZ Bank reissued their neutral rating on shares of Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGF) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Shares of BNTGF stock remained flat at $$50.79 during mid-day trading on Monday. Brenntag has a 1-year low of $44.55 and a 1-year high of $55.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.48.

About Brenntag

Brenntag AG, a chemical distribution company, purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company also provides value added services. It serves customers in various end-market industries, such as adhesives, paints, oil and gas, food, water treatment, personal care, and pharmaceuticals.

