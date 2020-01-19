BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BRF Brasil Foods SA, formerly Perdigao S.A., is a Brazil-based food company focused on the production and sale of poultry, pork, beef cuts, milk, dairy products, and processed food products. The Company’s products include frozen whole and cut chickens; frozen pork cuts and beef cuts; processed food products, such as marinated frozen whole and cut chickens, roosters (sold under the Chester brand) and turkeys; specialty meats, such as sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon and other smoked products; frozen processed meats, such as hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibes and meatballs, and frozen processed vegetarian foods; frozen prepared entrees, such as lasagnas and pizzas, as well as other frozen foods, including vegetables, cheese bread and pies; dairy products, such as cheeses, powdered milk and yogurts; juices, soy milk and soy juices; margarine; milk, and soy meal and refined soy flour, as well as animal feed. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BRFS. HSBC upgraded BRF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine lowered BRF from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded BRF from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

BRFS stock opened at $8.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 56.93 and a beta of 0.68. BRF has a 1 year low of $5.02 and a 1 year high of $9.96.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. BRF had a positive return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. On average, equities research analysts expect that BRF will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRFS. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BRF in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,081,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in BRF by 13.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,090,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,291,000 after acquiring an additional 130,527 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in BRF by 7.5% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 25,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in BRF in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in BRF by 204.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 5,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, frozen vegetables, and soybean by-products. Its product portfolio comprises whole chickens and frozen cuts of chicken, turkey, and pork; ham products, bologna, sausages, frankfurters, and other smoked products; hamburgers, breaded meat products, and meatballs; lasagnas, pizzas, cheese breads, pies, and frozen vegetables; margarine; and soy meal and refined soy flour, as well as animal feed.

