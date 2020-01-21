BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRF (NYSE:BRFS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $9.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “BRF Brasil Foods SA, formerly Perdigao S.A., is a Brazil-based food company focused on the production and sale of poultry, pork, beef cuts, milk, dairy products, and processed food products. The Company’s products include frozen whole and cut chickens; frozen pork cuts and beef cuts; processed food products, such as marinated frozen whole and cut chickens, roosters (sold under the Chester brand) and turkeys; specialty meats, such as sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon and other smoked products; frozen processed meats, such as hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibes and meatballs, and frozen processed vegetarian foods; frozen prepared entrees, such as lasagnas and pizzas, as well as other frozen foods, including vegetables, cheese bread and pies; dairy products, such as cheeses, powdered milk and yogurts; juices, soy milk and soy juices; margarine; milk, and soy meal and refined soy flour, as well as animal feed. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BRFS. ValuEngine lowered shares of BRF from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of BRF from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of BRF from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.83.

NYSE BRFS opened at $8.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 0.68. BRF has a 52 week low of $5.02 and a 52 week high of $9.96.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. BRF had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a positive return on equity of 6.23%. Equities research analysts anticipate that BRF will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of BRF by 204.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 5,625 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BRF in the third quarter valued at about $107,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BRF in the second quarter valued at about $114,000. BB&T Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of BRF in the third quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BRF in the third quarter valued at about $190,000. 10.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRF Company Profile

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, frozen vegetables, and soybean by-products. Its product portfolio comprises whole chickens and frozen cuts of chicken, turkey, and pork; ham products, bologna, sausages, frankfurters, and other smoked products; hamburgers, breaded meat products, and meatballs; lasagnas, pizzas, cheese breads, pies, and frozen vegetables; margarine; and soy meal and refined soy flour, as well as animal feed.

