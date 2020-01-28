Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.83.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BRFS. TheStreet raised shares of BRF from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BRF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of BRF from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, HSBC raised shares of BRF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th.

Shares of BRFS traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.47. The stock had a trading volume of 3,900,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,735,157. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.80. BRF has a 52-week low of $5.02 and a 52-week high of $9.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.54 and its 200 day moving average is $8.82. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 0.68.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. BRF had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a positive return on equity of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BRF will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in BRF by 204.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 5,625 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in BRF during the third quarter worth about $107,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in BRF during the second quarter worth about $114,000. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new position in BRF during the third quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BRF during the third quarter worth about $190,000. 10.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BRF Company Profile

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, frozen vegetables, and soybean by-products. Its product portfolio comprises whole chickens and frozen cuts of chicken, turkey, and pork; ham products, bologna, sausages, frankfurters, and other smoked products; hamburgers, breaded meat products, and meatballs; lasagnas, pizzas, cheese breads, pies, and frozen vegetables; margarine; and soy meal and refined soy flour, as well as animal feed.

