Bri-Chem (TSE:BRY) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.12

Bri-Chem Corp (TSE:BRY) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.12 and traded as high as $0.13. Bri-Chem shares last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 28,000 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.12.

Bri-Chem (TSE:BRY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$21.80 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Bri-Chem Corp will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Bri-Chem Company Profile (TSE:BRY)

Bri-Chem Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of drilling fluid chemicals and additives to the resource industry in North America. It operates through five segments: Fluids Distribution Canada, Fluids Distribution USA, Fluids Blending & Packaging Canada, Fluids Blending & Packaging USA, and Other.

