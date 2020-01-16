Brian Andrew Mitchell Sells 2,000 Shares of GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) Stock

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) SVP Brian Andrew Mitchell sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total value of $10,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 198,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,672.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

GNMK stock opened at $4.69 on Thursday. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc has a twelve month low of $4.47 and a twelve month high of $8.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.40. The firm has a market cap of $268.62 million, a PE ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.18 and a 200 day moving average of $5.81.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). GenMark Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 60.63% and a negative return on equity of 239.16%. The company had revenue of $20.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 million. On average, research analysts expect that GenMark Diagnostics, Inc will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GNMK. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in GenMark Diagnostics by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 205,226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 104,607 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in GenMark Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at $141,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in GenMark Diagnostics by 145.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,687 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,554 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in GenMark Diagnostics by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 325,675 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 16,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in GenMark Diagnostics by 156.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 339,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 206,965 shares during the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GNMK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered GenMark Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised GenMark Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised GenMark Diagnostics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. GenMark Diagnostics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.67.

About GenMark Diagnostics

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

