Brickworks (ASX:BKW) Sets New 12-Month High at $19.59

Brickworks Limited (ASX:BKW)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as A$19.59 ($13.89) and last traded at A$19.56 ($13.87), with a volume of 69715 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at A$19.29 ($13.68).

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is A$18.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$17.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.37.

In other news, insider Deborah Page acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$18.74 ($13.29) per share, for a total transaction of A$37,472.00 ($26,575.89). Also, insider Lindsay Partridge 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th.

Brickworks Company Profile (ASX:BKW)

Brickworks Limited manufactures, sells, and distributes building products in Australia. The company operates through Building Products, Property, and Investments segments. It manufactures vitrified clay, concrete, and timber products for use in the building industry. The company's products include bricks, masonry blocks, pavers, roof tiles, floor tiles, precast walling and flooring panels, and fiber cement walling panels, as well as specialized façade systems, terracotta roof tiles, and retaining wall systems.

