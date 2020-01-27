Bridge Bancorp (BDGE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect Bridge Bancorp to post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. Bridge Bancorp had a net margin of 25.32% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $42.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.70 million. On average, analysts expect Bridge Bancorp to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ BDGE opened at $31.92 on Monday. Bridge Bancorp has a 12-month low of $25.47 and a 12-month high of $34.25. The company has a market capitalization of $632.97 million, a PE ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This is an increase from Bridge Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Bridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 36.09%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BDGE. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bridge Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Bridge Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Bridge Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bridge Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

In other news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 60,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.74, for a total value of $1,971,962.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 118,759 shares of company stock valued at $3,913,792 in the last three months. Company insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Bridge Bancorp Company Profile

Bridge Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the BNB Bank that provide commercial and consumer banking products and services to small businesses, and municipal and consumer relationships. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits. The company offers commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage, residential mortgage, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer, home equity, and construction and land loans; and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, and other asset backed securities.

