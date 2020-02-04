Bridge Bancorp, Inc. to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.66 Per Share, Boenning Scattergood Forecasts (NASDAQ:BDGE)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) – Equities researchers at Boenning Scattergood lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bridge Bancorp in a research report issued on Thursday, January 30th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.67. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Bridge Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Bridge Bancorp had a net margin of 24.84% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $44.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.20 million.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Bridge Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bridge Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Bridge Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Bridge Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

NASDAQ BDGE opened at $30.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $608.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.72. Bridge Bancorp has a one year low of $25.47 and a one year high of $34.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDGE. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Bridge Bancorp by 1.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 218,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Bridge Bancorp by 61.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 44,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 16,818 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Bridge Bancorp by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,038,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bridge Bancorp by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 841,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,789,000 after buying an additional 3,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Bridge Bancorp by 4.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. 59.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Bridge Bancorp news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 51,275 shares of Bridge Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total value of $1,697,202.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,759 shares of company stock valued at $3,913,792. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd. This is an increase from Bridge Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Bridge Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 37.07%.

Bridge Bancorp Company Profile

Bridge Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the BNB Bank that provide commercial and consumer banking products and services to small businesses, and municipal and consumer relationships. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits. The company offers commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage, residential mortgage, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer, home equity, and construction and land loans; and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, and other asset backed securities.

